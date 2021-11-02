'Sabhi deshwasiyo ko shubh kamnaein': PM Modi greets people on Dhanteras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Dhanteras on Tuesday.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities, and people consider it as an auspicious day to buy gold or utensils.

The day is also observed by believers as the birth anniversary of Dhanvantri, the God of Ayurveda.

Modi tweeted, "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Dhanteras."

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the festival of lights, Diwali. Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi (13th day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik.

According to drikpanchang, the day is also observed as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind, to help get rid of suffering from ailments and diseases.

There is a common belief that Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfils their wishes on Dhanteras. Therefore, on this day, people light diyas and keep them burning through the night in for Goddess Lakshmi.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:07 PM IST