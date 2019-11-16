Sabarimala season opens

Thiruvananthapuram: The Sabarimala temple opened its gate for a new 2-month long Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season amidst heavy rush of devotees, accompanied by tight security at Sannidhanam, the site of the temple, and along the route, particularly at Pampa at the foothill and the base camp at Nilackal.

All vehicles are being checked at Nilackal to ensure that no woman of the restricted category is allowed beyond the base camp in view of the new policy of the state government in the wake of the new Sabarimala verdict by the Supreme Court, under which a spate of review petitions challenging the 2018 September judgment allowing women's entry have been referred to a larger bench.

Tight security arrangements have been made in and around Pathanamthitta, the location of the Sabarimala shrine. Compared to last season, no prohibitory order has been clamped in and around the temple town this time.

Checking was strengthened after a 40-member team of pilgrims from Vijayawada was found to include 10 women of the restricted category. At least 10 young women from Andhra Pradesh, who arrived at Pamba on Saturday to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple here, were sent back, police said. The women, in the 10-50 age group, were part of a 30-member group from Vijaywada.

The team had visited Sabarimala as part of a pilgrim tour of the state and had no idea about the restrictions of the hill shrine. When the situation was explained to the women, they voluntarily agreed to return without creating any scene.

Although security personnel are deployed in strength, there are no prohibitory orders in place unlike last year when attempts by certain women activists to enforce their right to worship at the famous temple had led to a full-blown strife between the authorities and the devotees.