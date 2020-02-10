Sabarimala case: SC says its five-judge bench can refer questions of law to larger bench

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday held that its five-judge bench can refer questions of law to a larger bench while exercising its limited power under review jurisdiction in the Sabarimala case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde framed seven questions to be heard by a nine-judge Constitutional bench on issues relating to freedom of religion under the Constitution and faith.

The seven questions framed by the bench include those on scope and ambit of religious freedom, and interplay between religious freedom and freEdom of beliefs of religious denominations.