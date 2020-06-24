Sabarimala activist Rehana Fathima booked for posting video of her kids drawing on her semi-nude body

Kerala-based activist Rehana Fathima, who shot to fame for entering the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabrimala, which resulted in her subsequent ‘compulsory retirement’ from the BSNL was recently booked by the Thiruvalla police in the state.

The case comes to light after a video of Rehana Fathima, dated June 19, shows her children painting a phoenix on her topless body. Wearing only a pair of red shorts, Rehana Fathima is lying on her back while her children attempt to paint a phoenix on her torso.

Defending her actions, Rehana Fathima has put out a video description, which is written in Malayalam literally says:

“In a sexually frozen society, women simply do not feel safe. You need to be open and open about what the body and sexuality of a woman is. If it starts from home, it can bring about changes in society.

“In a moral fascist society that sees the female body as mere illusions, it is also a political act to expose the views they seek to conceal. In today's society where censorship of the tongues of women is so demanding as to mention nudity or sexuality, it is a bold political act that demands time.

“Every woman's face or expression appearing on social media is so scared of every stone that she violates the limits dictated by society and rejects the use of dictatorship. That is why every woman who is sexually explicit and naked is branded as a prostitute and is stripped of her presence in society.

“The feminine body and her nakedness, compared to the male body, are merely 55 kg of flesh filled with sexual improper sex education. Leggings are aroused by the sight of the legs, while the man standing with his knees bent over his chest and his legs half-naked, forces men and women to approach the body in a manner that does not elicit ejection. It is the false sexual consciousness that is currently being given to society. Just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so is porn in the eyes of the beholder.

“Currently, nudity, sex or even kissing is a must learn from porn sites. In the modern era, digital nude female nude pics are just eruptions of over-expectation. When porn magazines and sites teach lies about the female body and the sexuality of the woman, it is the same with our children first and foremost, and the sexuality we see first. In their minds and hopes, they will be women's bodies, carved into the perfect marble stone, which is not really possible. Hanging breasts, landing belly and thighs may not satisfy their expectations for the future. To what extent can a woman involve a man who approaches her with high expectations? Tomorrow their partners body more stick

“Within the current family situation, there is little room for openness associated with sexuality or nudity. The feminism of untouchability divides women into girls and boys. That is where the fear of the female body begins.

“When the right path to love and sexuality is eliminated, it becomes a criminal and social disaster. The answer to the question of why nudity should be exposed is the question of why a woman should be naked. Despite being covered up, women's bodies are being attacked every minute.

“From infants, to old people to animals, when they are subjected to such violence, the female body is the weapon to defend it. In a sexually fabricated society, women simply do not feel safe in clothes. You need to be open and open about what the body is and what sex is. The woman has to sew naked clothing to sharpen her arms.”

However, people on Twitter weren’t amused and accused her of sexual abuse.