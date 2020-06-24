Sabarimala activist Rehana Fathima booked for letting her kids paint on her semi-naked body - who exactly is she?

Kerala-based activist Rehana Fathima, who shot to fame for entering the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabrimala, was recently booked by the Thiruvalla police in the state.
She was booked under Section 67 (electronically transmitting sexually explicit content) of IT Act, and Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of Juvenile Justice Act.
The case comes to light after a video of Rehana Fathima, dated June 19, shows her children painting a phoenix on her topless body. Wearing only a pair of red shorts, Rehana Fathima is lying on her back while her children attempt to paint a phoenix on her torso.
So what do we know about the activist?
Rehana Fathima is a Kerala-based activist who came to the light after the Sabrimala Temple row. Fatima had gone up to the Lord Ayyappa shrine, along with journalist Kavitha Jakkal under police protection after Supreme Court allowed women entering inside the sanctum in October 2018. However, both retreated midway after a meeting with Kerala Inspector General of Police (IGP) S. Sreejith.
Fathima, who had to return without going to the shrine, claimed that people who want to disrupt peace, not devotees, had stopped them from visiting the shrine.
Later, Fathima was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her Facebook posts. Fathima, who was then 32, was arrested from office in Palarivattom in Kochi.
The activist, who worked at BSNL, was booked by police in Pathanamthitta on a complaint by Radhakrishna Menon, alleging that some of her Facebook posts hurt religious sentiments. She was booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code — deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. She was later taken to Pathanamathitta after her arrest, police said.
Anticipating arrest, she moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail. Dismissing the bail plea, the court, however, directed that the police can take appropriate steps in the case.
The Kerala High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the activist.
Well, the all these events did not turn out well for the activist. Fathima, a telecom technician working in the customer relations section at the Boat Jetty branch, was transferred to the telephone exchange at Palarivattom.
Sabarimala Karma Samithi had organised a protest march to the Palarivattom BSNL office, seeking her expulsion. The Kerala Muslim Jama’ath Council had expelled Fathima from the Muslim community for ‘hurting sentiments of lakhs of Hindu devotees’.
The activist’s house was allegedly vandalised by unidentified people while she was away trying to climb the holy hills on Friday last.
Fathima is known for her angst over a professor’s comment who compared woman’s breasts to watermelons and later advised girls to cover since it attracts men. A mother of two, the activist had kicked up a row in 2017 by posing for photos topless with watermelons to protest Kozhikode-based college professor’s statement comparing women’s breasts to watermelons.
She was also part of the ‘Kiss of Love’ movement in Kochi in 2014 against alleged moral policing.
She is the first woman who participated in traditional Onam tiger dance which is traditionally performed by male dancers.
