Sabarimala activist Rehana Fathima booked for letting her kids paint on her semi-naked body - who exactly is she?

The activist, who worked at BSNL, was booked by police in Pathanamthitta on a complaint by Radhakrishna Menon, alleging that some of her Facebook posts hurt religious sentiments. She was booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code — deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. She was later taken to Pathanamathitta after her arrest, police said.

Anticipating arrest, she moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail. Dismissing the bail plea, the court, however, directed that the police can take appropriate steps in the case.

The Kerala High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the activist.

Well, the all these events did not turn out well for the activist. Fathima, a telecom technician working in the customer relations section at the Boat Jetty branch, was transferred to the telephone exchange at Palarivattom.

Sabarimala Karma Samithi had organised a protest march to the Palarivattom BSNL office, seeking her expulsion. The Kerala Muslim Jama’ath Council had expelled Fathima from the Muslim community for ‘hurting sentiments of lakhs of Hindu devotees’.

The activist’s house was allegedly vandalised by unidentified people while she was away trying to climb the holy hills on Friday last.