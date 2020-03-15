SAARC leaders discuss coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi says, 'need to remain more vigilant'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders and representatives from SAARC nations on Sunday participated in a video conference meet to chalk out strategy to fight the coronavirus pandemic which has killed 5,962 people across the world.

Apart from Modi, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza participated in the video conference.

In his opening address, Prime Minister Modi said the South Asian region has reported less than 150 coronavirus cases, but "we need to remain vigilant". Modi added that “Prepare, but don’t panic” has been India's guiding mantra while facing this challenge.

Modi said that India started screening of people entering India from mid-January itself and gradually increased the restrictions on travel. The added that this step-by-step approach helped avoid panic. India made special efforts to reach out to vulnerable groups and also responded to the call of its people abroad and evacuated nearly 1,400 Indians from different countries, he said.