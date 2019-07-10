S Jaishankar to attend Commonwealth Foreign Ministers' meet in London today

<p><strong>London</strong>: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will attend the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting in London today.</p><p>The EAM is likely to meet his British counterpart Jeremey Hunt among other foreign ministers during the conference. </p><p>The conclave, which will be held at the Commonwealth's headquarters in Marlborough House, will see the participation of foreign ministers from different Commonwealth countries, including Pakistan.</p><p>Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached London on Tuesday, according to Pakistani media reports. </p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>