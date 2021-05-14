Russians are here: First dose of Sputnik administered in Hyderabad; presently priced at Rs 948

The more the merrier. Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched COVID vaccine Sputnik V in the Indian market with the first dose being administered in Hyderabad, as part of a pilot project. Other than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Sputnik V is the only shot to show an effectiveness of over 91 per cent against Covid-19 when taken in two doses, 21 days apart.

The company said the imported dose of the vaccine is presently priced at Rs 948 (MRP), with 5 per cent GST. ‘‘There is a possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

The first consignment of imported doses of the vaccine landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13. As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced, and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad, Dr Reddy's said.