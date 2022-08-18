'Russian oil discounted by Ukrainian blood': Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to India

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba | AP

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticised India for its continued purchase of Russian crude oil amid Moscow’s ongoing war with Ukraine on Wednesday, even as expressed hoped for more 'practical' support from New Delhi.

Holding a virtual press conference, Kuleba argued that Ukraine has been a reliable partner of India, but that by purchasing crude oil from Russia, India is in essence purchasing Ukrainian blood.

"Ukrainian killed, tortured, raped people with destroyed cities and towns. Every barrel of Russian crude oil delivered to India has a good portion of Ukrainian blood in it," he further said.

Although India has massively increased the amount of oil it purchases from Russia over the last six months - going from no purchases at all to nearly a million barrels a day by July - its purchases still fall well short of the volumes purchased by Europe and China.

Western hypocrisy?

In June, India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar slammed Europe for its constant criticism of India for purchasing Russian oil even as he questioned the US’ decision to not lift the sanctions on Iranian and Venezuelan oil.

Coming down heavily on Europe, Jaishankar said that India does not make foreign policy choices that are “cynical or transactional” in nature while alluding to India’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine war in the context of its relationship with China.

“Today, Europe is buying [Russian] oil, Europe is buying [Russian] gas…. The new package of sanctions (European sanctions on Russia) is designed in a way where consideration has been given to the welfare of its population…. People need to understand that if you can be considerate to yourself, surely you can be considerate to others,” Jaishankar said at the GlobSec 2022 Bratislava Forum.

“Is buying Russian gas not funding the war?” he asked. “It’s only Indian money and oil coming to India that funds it, but not the gas coming to Europe? Let’s be a little even handed out here.”

India needs Russian oil

India’s decision to buy from Russia has been driven by Moscow’s decision to steeply undercut international prices for commodities it is banned from selling to the west.

As India’s inflation remained just under 7%, deep discounts from Russia have offered the world’s third largest importer of oil some relief.

As the war in Ukraine has progressed, India has been careful not to pick sides as it enjoys historic close ties with Russia—its main weapons supplier—and has built a closer security partnership with the United States as it seeks to counter China’s influence on the Indo-Pacific region.

Besides oil, India imported 774,000 metric tons of fertilizers from Russia in the quarter ending in June 2022, more than 20% of its total fertilizer import during this period, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha.