Russian lawmakers death: Crime branch, forensic team arrive at Odisha hotel for investigation

Odisha: After the deaths of two Russian lawmakers within a week in Odisha, crime branch and forensic team arrived at Sai International hotel in Rayagada for investigation on Friday afternoon.

Russian lawmaker and politician died in Odisha hotel on Sunday

Russian lawmaker and philanthropist Pavel Antov was found dead in Odisha hotel. He was also a member of Putin’s United Russia party.

The multi-millionaire was on vacation in the Rayagada region of Odisha where he was celebrating his 65th birthday. According to the police, he was allegedly found dead having fallen out of a third-floor hotel window.

Antov had put a WhatsApp story in July condemning Russia's attacks as 'terrorism'. Later he deleted the post and claimed of being a patriot and firm supporter of Putin's ideology.

Another lawmaker and meat producers died in same hotel earlier

Antov's is the second death of Russian lawmakers within a week in the same Odisha hotel. His colleague, Vladimir Budanov, a law maker and former meat producer was found dead in a room of hotel.

He was lying unconscious on the hotel floor with wine bottles around him. When taken to hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Hotel owners' statement

The Rayagada hotel owner where the tourists stayed, said that the other tourists will be flown back to Russia soon.

"On 21st four people came to stay in our hotel, two of them died while two are still here. We are waiting for their documents from Russian Embassy. They'll leave," said the hotel owner.