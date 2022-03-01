Russia-Ukraine War: Third batch of 3 medical students return, 2 Bihar students missing in Ukraine

The third batch of three medical students from Ukraine returned to India on Tuesday morning bringing the number of returnees to 83. Still, there are more than 350 Bihari students stranded in the war zone of Ukraine.

Rahul, Juhi and Kausal were received at the Patna international airport by officers of the disaster management department and Patna administration.

Their parents had also come from Motihari and Gopalganj in North Bihar. According to the official sources, 25 more students who had gone for studies from Gopalganj are expected to return.

Since February 27,83 students, including 19 each from border districts of Purnia and Kishanganj have returned to their homes from Ukraine.

A help desk has been set up at the airport to assist the students and facilitate their journey to their villages.

Union rural development Minister, Giriraj Singh, visited Begusarai and talked to Bhanu Priya, a student from a Bihar village over video conferencing from her parent's house and assured her safe return. He asked her to send the names of other students from the district to facilitate their early return.

The parents of Tabassum Parween of Samastipur complained there was no communication with her in Ukraine. "She is a medical student at Kyiv and she could not be traced or contacted," they said. Giriraj Singh assured that he will talk to the External Affairs Minister to bring her safely back home. Parents of Shivani from Shivhar also said that there have been no contact with her for the last two days.

