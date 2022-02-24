Russia-Ukraine war: 'It's a pity that India has gone silent', says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday slammed the Centre for its silence.

"Ukraine's request to India to intervene in the matter is completely understandable. Our stand has been that we do not support invading other countries and regime change through violence & war," said Tharoor.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said India's silence will be seen as a "disappointment" by Ukraine and its friends.

"Russia is a friend and there could be some legitimate security concerns but for India to go suddenly silent on it will be seen as a disappointment by Ukraine and its friends. It's a pity that India has gone silent," Tharoor said.

He further said that it does not reflect well when a country like India who aspires for a UN Security Council seat goes completely silent on internationally recognised principles.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

This came after Ukraine's envoy to India Dr Igor Polikha urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to activate dialogue with Russia amid the ongoing crisis.

Ambassador Igor Polikha said that India has a special relationship with Russia and New Delhi can play a more active role in controlling the situation. Urging PM Modi to step into the crisis, he said, "We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky."

"Modi Ji is one of the most powerful and most respected leaders in the world. You have a special privilege and a strategic relationship with Russia. We are expecting a much more favourable attitude by the Indian government in this crisis situation," said Igor Polikha.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise.

"Our government is taking all measures to bring back its citizens including students. India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise," Rajnath Singh told mediapersons here.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 06:54 PM IST