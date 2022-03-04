Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student shot at in Ukraine capital Kyiv, hospitalised, says Union minister VK Singh

An Indian student has been hospitalised after he was shot at in Ukraine capital Kyiv, Union Minister VK Singh told news agency ANI.

"A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot (at) and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv, The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality," Union Minister of State for civil aviation General (Retd) VK Singh, who is in Poland to oversee the evacuation of Indians, told news agency ANI.

Earlier, Naveen Shekharappa, a medical student, had lost his life amid Russian shelling on Kharkiv on March 1.

Naveen Shekharappa, a 21-year-old student studying at Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine died in shelling in Kharkiv.

Shekharappa was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

The students are currently fleeing the war-torn country Ukraine and trying to reach the border of Poland for their safe return to India.

Four Union Ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh -- are overseeing the evacuation efforts in the countries adjoining Ukraine.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:03 AM IST