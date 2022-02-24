e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: India advises citizens travelling to Kyiv to 'return to respective cities', says situation 'highly uncertain'

The Indian embassy warned that citizens "traveling to Kyiv, including those traveling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries."
FPJ Web Desk
PTI Photo

PTI Photo

Advertisement

New Delhi: After Russia attacked Ukraine this morning, the Indian embassy has issued a set of guidelines to students and other nationals who live in the country. Ukraine's Capital Kyiv was among the cities targeted by Russia.

The Indian embassy warned that citizens "traveling to Kyiv, including those traveling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries."

Air raid sirens rocked parts of Ukraine like Odessa, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Mariupol, this morning.

"The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," said the Indian embassy.

An Air India flight meant to reach Kyiv and help bring back Indians had to be called back to Delhi after air spaces for commercial planes in the country were closed today.

Meanwhile sources told news agency ANI, that India is closely monitoring 'rapidly changing situation' with focus on safety and security of its citizens, particularly students adding that MEA, (Ministry of External Affairs) control room is being expanded and made operational on 24x7 basis.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Russia - Ukraine Crisis: At UN Security Council, India calls for 'urgent de-escalation' Russia - Ukraine Crisis: At UN Security Council, India calls for 'urgent de-escalation'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
Advertisement