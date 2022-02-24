Russia-Ukraine War: India advises citizens travelling to Kyiv to 'return to respective cities', says situation 'highly uncertain'

New Delhi: After Russia attacked Ukraine this morning, the Indian embassy has issued a set of guidelines to students and other nationals who live in the country. Ukraine's Capital Kyiv was among the cities targeted by Russia.

The Indian embassy warned that citizens "traveling to Kyiv, including those traveling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries."

Air raid sirens rocked parts of Ukraine like Odessa, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Mariupol, this morning.

"The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," said the Indian embassy.

An Air India flight meant to reach Kyiv and help bring back Indians had to be called back to Delhi after air spaces for commercial planes in the country were closed today.

Meanwhile sources told news agency ANI, that India is closely monitoring 'rapidly changing situation' with focus on safety and security of its citizens, particularly students adding that MEA, (Ministry of External Affairs) control room is being expanded and made operational on 24x7 basis.

