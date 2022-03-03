Russia-Ukraine war: IAF places IL-76 on standby for students evacuation from Moscow

As the Central Government continues its evacuation operation to bring back the stranded Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine, the Indian Air Force has placed its Russian IL 76 strategic lift planes on standby to evacuate Indian students, stranded in Kharkiv and Sumy warzone, from Moscow.

The students numbering around 4,000 are trapped in the northeast war zone and are being evacuated with the fullest support of Ukraine and Russian authorities, who are providing safe passage to the stranded Indians.

At least two IL 76 planes will fly out to Moscow later tonight or tomorrow as soon as the students are carted to the Russian capital, according to the south block officials.

For the past week at the Russian city of Belgorod which is within two hours road distance from Kharkiv and Sumy, an Indian team of MEA officials are awaiting evacuation through eastern borders.

More than 7,400 Indians are expected to be brought back to India from Ukraine's neighbouring countries on special flights in the next two days, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday.

Indian carriers -- Air India Express, Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara and Go First -- are expected to operate a total of 17 flights on Friday.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

The ministry said India has till now brought back 6,998 people on special flights -- including the ones operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) -- since February 22.

Four Union ministers have gone to Ukraine's western neighbours to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals.

Hardeep Singh Puri is in Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia is in Romania, Kiren Rijiju is in Slovakia and V K Singh is in Poland.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:39 PM IST