Russia-Ukraine war: 4,000 Indians brought back to country from Ukraine so far, says Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said that of the 20,000 Indians who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, 4,000 have been brought back to the country so far and the Centre is making all efforts for the safe return of the remaining ones, reported news agency ANI.

"Around 20,000 Indians were stuck in Ukraine. Of these, 4000 people returned by 24th Feb. Till yesterday, over 2000 more people have returned. We are trying to bring back the remaining Indians via Romania, Poland Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova," MoS MEA V Muraleedharan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Union government has initiated 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Several countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union, have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised military aid to Ukraine to fight Russian forces.

After Russia's forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, the Government of India launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded Indian nationals from the conflict-torn Ukraine. As part of the 'Operation Ganga' mission, special flights are being operated free of cost. The first such evacuation flight carrying 219 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on February 26. Several such flights have landed in India so far.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 01:22 PM IST