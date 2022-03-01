Russia-Ukraine War: 26 flights to bring back stranded Indians in next 3 days, says Centre

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla on Tuesday said that India is going to operate 26 flights over the next three days to fly back Indian citizens who have moved to neighbouring countries of Poland, Hungary, Romania.

"Over the next 3 days, 26 flights have been scheduled to bring out Indian citizens apart from Bucharest and Budapest," he said while briefing the media on the evacuation program for stranded Indians in Ukraine.

"Airports in Poland and Slovak Republic will also be used," he said.

Vardhan gave out information to the reporters after PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on India's evacuation efforts.

"Evacuation of Kharkiv is now our top priority," Shringla said.

Shringla further informed that out of an estimated 20,000 Indian citizens in Ukraine, 60 per cent have left the country since the first advisory was issued by the government.

Briefing the media about the evacuation of Indians, including students from Ukraine in the wake of Russian military operations, he said India remains very concerned about the situation in Kharkiv and other areas which are currently in the conflict zone.

The Foreign Secretary had called the Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine and reiterated strongly India's demand for urgent safe passage for all Indian nationals.

"I reiterated strongly our demand for urgent safe passage for all Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other cities in the conflict area," he added.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:01 PM IST