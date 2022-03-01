Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Indian nationals asked to leave Kyiv immediately in new advisory

New Delhi: Indian government on Monday advises its citizens to leave Kyiv urgently in a new advisory issued on March 1, as Russian troops advanced to the capital city of Ukraine.

Indian Embassy in Kyiv in a tweet said, "All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available".

Indian students stuck in eastern parts of Ukraine, which is largely affected by the Russian military offensive, are facing a grim situation as it is difficult for them to travel by road to reach the western borders and move out of the war-hit country, one of the students returned to India said on Tuesday.

A number of students evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Mumbai by an Air India Express flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning.

Union minister Narayan Rane, who received the students at the airport here, said, As many as 182 students have returned to Mumbai today. It was the fifth flight organised by the Union government under 'Operation Ganga'.



Yesterday, the embassy had asked students to go to the railway station in Kyiv, where special evacuation trains have been arranged by Ukraine to take people to the western region.

Around 16,000 Indian students are still stranded in Ukraine. Many have made desperate appeals for help, sharing photos and videos on social media from underground bunkers, and bomb shelters, where they have been sheltering from Russian bombs and missiles.

Ukraine claims that 352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed in Russia's offensive that began last Thursday. Negotiation talks between the two nations are on after Russian President Vladimir Putin put out his condition.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:26 PM IST