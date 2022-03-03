Russia-Ukraine crisis: 18 flights have been scheduled in next 24 hours for evacuation of Indian nationals, says MEA

Amid the ongoing evacuation of students from war-torn Ukraine by the Indian government, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that in the next 24 hours, 18 flights have been scheduled.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, a total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since our first advisory was released. "30 flights under Operation Ganga have brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine so far," he said.

Further he said that 18 flights have been scheduled in the next 24 hours.

"Registration of 20,000 Indian nationals was done initially, but there were many who did not register. We estimate a few hundred citizens still remain in Kharkiv. Our priority is to take students out safely in whatever mode of transport possible," Mr Bagchi added.

Meanwhile, the government today earlier in the day said that the Indian embassy in Ukraine is in continuous touch with its stranded citizens, adding that it has not received any reports of students being held hostage in the war-hit country.

The government's remarks came in response to media queries after the claims of the Russian embassy in India on Wednesday that the Indian students have been taken hostage by Ukrainian security forces to use them as a human shield.

Refuting the reports of Indian students being held hostage, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that many students left Kharkiv yesterday with the cooperation of Ukrainian authorities.

"We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student. We have requested for the support of the Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for evacuating students from Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country," he added.

Bagchi further said that the MEA has been coordinating effectively with the countries in the region, including Russia, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, and expressed gratitude towards Ukrainian authorities for their help in the evacuation of Indians.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:48 PM IST