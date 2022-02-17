Russia-Ukarine crisis: No immediate evacuation plans for Indians, so don't have any special flights, says MEA

A day after the Central govt said that it is exploring the possibility of increasing the number of flights between India and Ukraine to facilitate the return of Indians from the eastern European nation in view of its tense situation with Russia, Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday informed that there are no immediate evacuation plans, so don't have any special flights.

However, the ministry assured that that its focus is and remains on Indian citizens, Indian students, Indian nationals rather than anything larger than that.

Amid the prevailing situation in Ukraine due to the rising tensions with Russia, India has advised its citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine.

Arindam Bagchi the Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs at a press conference today informed that there are no immediate evacuation plans, so don't have any special flights.

"However,there were limited number of flights under air bubble arrangements,restrictions on number of flights and passengers removed," the MEA official said adding that Indian carriers are being encouraged to operate Chartered flights between India-Ukraine.

Further he said that supportive of immediate de-escalation of tensions and resolution of issue is being done via sustained diplomatic dialogue."Welcome efforts are being undertaken under Normandy Format for implementation of Minsk agreements," he added.

We'd like to see diplomatic and peaceful resolution of situation, Mr Bagchi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, the MEA alsoset up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation removed the curbs on the number of flights that can be operated between India and Ukraine under the bilateral air bubble arrangement to facilitate travel of Indians from the eastern European nation.

The ministry has removed the restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement. Any number of flights including chartered flights can be operated between the two countries.

On Tuesday, the embassy advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation.

Currently, India has air bubble arrangements with 35 countries.

The scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March 23, 2020.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:30 PM IST