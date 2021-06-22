Rural areas administered more doses than urban as India recorded highest vaccination on June 21: Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday updaing about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination said that rural coverage of vaccines has been remarkably emphasized. Revealing the data, Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said that 63.7% of the total vaccine doses administered yesterday were in villages and 36% in urban areas.

Looking at the speed of vaccination in rural areas, Dr Paul said, "We are fully hopeful and confident that it's completely possible for us to cover rural areas." He said that more than half of the doses administered over the last few weeks were inoculated in rural areas, which makes it clear that rural outreach is possible.

Breaking the figures of vaccinated beneficiaries, Mr Paul said, "46% of the people who received the vaccine yesterday were women and 53% were men. We have to work on this imbalance, create awareness among women and bring them forward."