RunwithChhattisgarh: Over 1 lakh take part in virtual marathon

Chhattisgarh on Sunday celebrated the completion of 2 years of Bhupesh Baghel-led state government by taking part in the Virtual Marathon campaign.

More than one lakh people hailing from the state’s 28 districts took part in the virtual race from Balrampur to Sukma. CM Baghel also ran the marathon. The allocated time for the virtual Mara - thon was from 6 am to 11 am, but the pompous and enthusiasm filled statesman continued the marathon, even after the deadline passed.

The special marathon was organised by the sports and youth welfare and public relations dept of the state. Unlike the commonly held marathons, participants in the virtual marathon uploaded their running photos or videos on social media following the norms amid Covid-19, to ensure regulation of prevention and precaution. The theme of the event was ‘Baat hai abhiman kee, Chhattisgarh ke swabhimaan kee’.