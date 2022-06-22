Ruling BJP-JJP combine win most local bodies polls in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar |

Chandigarh: The ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) combine won over half of the total 46 local bodies’ polls in Haryana on Wednesday.

The AAP which fought the local bodies’ elections on the symbol for the first time, won its maiden one seat; it had fought Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Haryana in the past but faced a debacle.

The polls for the 18 municipal councils and 28 municipal committees were held on Sunday (June 19) the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

It was the first time that the direct election of the chairpersons of the councils and presidents of the committees was conducted this time even though the direct election of the mayors of the municipal corporations was conducted in 2018. The councils and committees’ election was due in 2021, though this could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A senior official of the state election commission said the chairperson candidates of BJP won in 10 councils and one of JJP out of the total 18 municipal councils. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate won at one council. Independent candidates won in six councils some of whom had been backed by Congress which did not fight on its symbol.

Likewise, the BJP candidates for the post of president won at 12 of the total 28 committees, independents at 13 places, JJP at two, and an AAP candidate at one committee, namely, Ismailabad municipal committee in district Kurukshetra.

The AAP was eyeing upon getting a foothold in neighbouring Haryana in local bodies polls and hence fought on its symbol after its landslide win in Punjab in March this year. Before this win, the AAP had faced debacle in Lok Sabha and the assembly polls in the past.

Reacting to the election results, the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the same showed the people’s continuous support for the government.

However, taking a dig at the BJP-JJP combine, the Congress state chief Udai Bhan said that the party did not fight the election on the symbol as there was more than one aspirant for tickets at all places but most of the candidates backed by it had won. This showed that the BJP and JJP had been out rightly rejected by people at most of the places, he added.