Rule of law is foundation of societal values in India: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the rule of law is the foundation of societal values in India and that every Indian has belief in the judiciary.

Speaking at the International Judicial Conference here, PM Modi said, "In Indian society, the rule of law is the foundation of societal values. Law is the king of kings, law is supreme. This is the reason that every Indian has a belief in the judiciary.""Recently, there have been some important judicial judgments which were subject to global discussions. Before these judgments, several concerns were being expressed about consequences, but 1.3 billion Indians accepted these judicial verdicts wholeheartedly," he said.

‘Sinister campaign to influence judiciary’

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed concern over a ‘sinister campaign’ on social media attempting to influence judiciary. “In a sinister trend, some people have started campaigning on social media on certain issues,” he said.