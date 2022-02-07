'Rule in Constitution regarding uniformity in educational institutions': Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai defends govt stand amid Hijab row

Udupi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defended the government's stand of not allowing students to wear hijab inside school and college premises. He said rules regarding uniformity in schools and colleges have been mentioned in the Constitution and those will be followed.

He said, "There is a rule in the constitution regarding uniformity in schools and colleges. Clearly mentioned in the Karnataka Education Act. All these rules are clear as to what's to be followed. We have issued a notification."



While on Monday morning , February 7, three students wearing hijabs walked into Kalavara Varadaraj government College in Koteshwara town of Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Upon seeing this, other students began wearing saffron shawls as a sign of protest. The principal convinced them to not wear the saffron shawls and they entered. The principal asked the girls to remove their hijabs too.

Meanwhile, the Government Junior PU college in Kundapur in Udipi district allowed the young women on campus this morning but controversially seated them in separate classrooms without any lessons.



In two other colleges in Vijayapura district of Karnataka, Shantheshwara PU and GRB College, many students entered wearing saffron scarves in a show of protest against their hijab-wearing fellow students.



The High Court will hear petitions filed by five women from a government pre-university college in Udupi, questioning hijab restrictions.

The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when six students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objected to Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 02:23 PM IST