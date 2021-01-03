India

Updated on

Rudrapriya Yadav, Femina Miss India Madhya Pradesh 2020, meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan; CM extends wishes

By Staff Reporter

Chouhan extended best wishes to Yadav, daughter of Madhya Pradesh, for a bright future.

Femina Miss MP 2020 Rudrapriya Yadav meeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Sunday.
Femina Miss MP 2020 Rudrapriya Yadav meeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Sunday.
FPJ Photo

Bhopal: Femina Miss MP 2020 Rudrapriya Yadav met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan at his residence on Sunday.

Yadav has prepared for the all-India pageant. Chouhan extended best wishes to Yadav, daughter of Madhya Pradesh, for a bright future.

Her father D.K. Yadav told that his daughter has decided to extend support in the treatment of children with cancer with the prize money earned in such events.

She, currently, serves as a Research Associate in the School of Planning and Architecture of the Department of Physical Planning, New Delhi.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in