Rudrapriya Yadav, Femina Miss India Madhya Pradesh 2020, meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan; CM extends wishes

Bhopal: Femina Miss MP 2020 Rudrapriya Yadav met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan at his residence on Sunday.

Yadav has prepared for the all-India pageant. Chouhan extended best wishes to Yadav, daughter of Madhya Pradesh, for a bright future.

Her father D.K. Yadav told that his daughter has decided to extend support in the treatment of children with cancer with the prize money earned in such events.

She, currently, serves as a Research Associate in the School of Planning and Architecture of the Department of Physical Planning, New Delhi.