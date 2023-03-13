 Ruckus in Chhattisgarh assembly over ₹7 Cr DMF scam
Ruckus in Chhattisgarh assembly over ₹7 Cr DMF scam

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Ruckus in Chhattisgarh assembly over ₹7 Cr DMF scam | Scam/ representative pic

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Assembly witnessed pandemonium on Monday after Congress chief and MLA Mohan Markam alleged misappropriation of Rs7 crore in works sanctioned under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in the state's Kondagaon district.

Speaking during Question Hour, Markam asked about the number of works sanctioned by the district construction committee to the Rural Engineering Service (RES) division in Kondagaon in the last two financial years as well in the current fiscal till January 31.

Markam asked the government to clarify its stand on whether it is going to investigate the case and act against the erring officer?

Replying to the question, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey assured the MLA that a state level committee will probe the case and will act against the responsible persons as per the report. The Minister assured the house the investigation report will be tabled within one month.

The Opposition party MLAs created ruckus in the House alleging that corruption has become rampant in the ruling Congress government. The ruling party MLA is blaming the government for corruption so, the agriculture minister must resign, BJP MLAs Dharamlal Kaushik and Shiv Ratan Sharma) demanded.

