RTI Reply From Western Railway Ahmedabad Division Shows No Records/File Found Related To Claims That PM Modi Was A 'Chaiwala' During His Childhood

PM Modi | ANI

A recent Right to Information (RTI) request submitted by Mumbai-based activist Ajay Bose has drawn attention to the absence of records regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged childhood role as a tea vendor in Vadnagar. The request, made on August 21, 2024, sought details about the tea stall where Modi purportedly sold tea, including the name of the stall and any associated vendor licenses.

Response Given By Ahmedabad Division Of Western Railway

In response, the Ahmedabad division of Western Railway, on September 19, 2024, stated that they could not provide the requested information due to the absence of relevant records.

The response clarified that the records related to catering stalls at stations, including Vadnagar, were transferred from the Rajkot division when the Ahmedabad division was formed in April 2003. However, the specific files mentioned in the transfer documentation, including one related to a stall at Vadnagar, could not be located.

Bose's inquiry included requests for the name of the tea stall, details about Modi's vendor license, and the name and designation of the railway authority who issued such a license. The Western Railway's reply highlighted that the information sought pertains to very old records, which are not available in their office.

"After the formation of Ahmedabad division on 1st April 2003, Rajkot division handed over files of catering stalls of stations falling under Ahmedabad division by letter no. C45/1/Handling over dated 29th August 2003. On serial no. 5 of this letter, one file bearing no. C45/5/36 with the subject "Ref. stall at Vadnagar of Shri Damodar M" has been mentioned. But at present, any file mentioned in the above letter is not available on office record being old" read the reply letter of WRs Ahmedabad division.

This RTI response has sparked discussion about the narrative surrounding Modi's early life as a "chaiwala" (tea seller), a story often highlighted in political discourse. Critics argue that the lack of official documentation raises questions about the authenticity of such claims.