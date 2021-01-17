RTI applicants will now have to disclose interest before seeking information: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court said that disclosure of interest regarding information sought will now be necessary while filing an RTI.
Single-bench of Justice Pratibha Singh said that failure in disclosure of interest could be unfair to those about whom the information has been sought.
However, it should be noted that Section 6 (2) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 states that an applicant who is making a request to seek information shall not be required to state a reason for the same.
The ruling of Delhi HC came during the hearing of a petition challenging the decision of the Central Information Commission's refusal to disclose information regarding appointments made in the Multi-tasking staff in President's secritariat.
Har Kishan, the RTI applicant, sought information regarding the appointment and his queries relating to the residential addresses of the candidates were rejected on the grounds of privacy.
The Court, later, found that Kishan's daughter was an applicant for the same position and said that the non-diclosure of the reason points out ulterior motive.
Further, the court imposed Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.