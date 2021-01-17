RTI applicants will now have to disclose interest before seeking information: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court said that disclosure of interest regarding information sought will now be necessary while filing an RTI.

Single-bench of Justice Pratibha Singh said that failure in disclosure of interest could be unfair to those about whom the information has been sought.

However, it should be noted that Section 6 (2) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 states that an applicant who is making a request to seek information shall not be required to state a reason for the same.