Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 03:28 PM IST

RTI activist and former journalist Saket Gokhale joins TMC in presence of Derek O'Brien, Yashwant Sinha

FPJ Web Desk

RTI activist Saket Gokhale on Thursday joined the Trinamool Congress in New Delhi. Visuals shared online show the activist with Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien and former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha.

He said the Mamata Banerjee-led party takes an "aggressive" stand on issues. "The TMC is the second largest Opposition party in Parliament and it has been my obvious choice. If you look at all the national parties, the TMC takes an aggressive stand. The way the chief minister of Bengal has been fighting on the front foot, that's what I'm looking for," Gokhale said after joining the party.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 03:28 PM IST

