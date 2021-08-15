RT-PCR report or full vax mandatory to enter Punjab

Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Saturday announced that from Monday the state will allow entry to only those who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus or have a negative RT-PCR report.

The directions, issued after CM Amarinder Singh held a Covid review meeting here, said there will be strict monitoring of people coming from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu. According to an official statement, Singh expressed concern about the positivity rate in Himachal Pradesh and other parts of the country, which probably also pushed Punjab's positivity rate marginally up to 0.2 per cent in last week with reproduction number going up to 1.05 per cent.

A Cambridge study has also predicted that cases are likely to double in next 64 days, he warned, announcing new restrictions. These will apply to all those entering Punjab by road, rail or air, the CM said, adding if a person does not fulfil either criteria, he/she will have to undergo RAT (rapid antigen test).

unless they recently recovered from Covid.

Amid reports of Covid cases from schools, the CM also directed that only fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff, or those recently recovered from Covid, physically teach in schools and colleges.

Online learning option will remain available to all children, he said.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:29 AM IST