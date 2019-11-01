RSS top brass in Delhi on Mandir issue

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevek Sangh (RSS) has organised a brain-storming session in Delhi to discuss the impending Supreme Court verdict on Ram Temple case.

The SC is supposed to announce its verdict on before November 18. "In this meeting, only Ram Mandir issue will be discussed, nothing else," informed a participant, requesting anonymity.

We are not going to discuss any other issues like changes in organization set-up or change in Modi cabinet or Maharashtra state government formation or any other issue.

This 'Vichar Manthan' (brain-storming session) is only to discuss the strategies post-Ram Mandir verdict, he explained.

For this session, the whole RSS leadership, which includes RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, RSS General Secretary Bhhaiya Jee Joshi, his deputy Dattratreya Hosbole and other national-level RSS functionaries who head Sangh's various sister organizations, have arrived in Delhi on Wednesday itself.

Along with RSS leadership, this session will also witness the presence of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Justice Kokje, his deputy Alok kumar, BJP national president Amit Shah, party's national working president JP Nadda and BJP's organizational general secretary BL Santosh.

This meeting was previously scheduled to take place at Haridwar from October 30 to November 5, but later shifted to Delhi for some unavoidable reasons.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on Shri Ramjanam Bhoomi case in next few days. Whatever be the verdict, everyone should accept it with open mind.

After the judgment, it's everyone's responsibility that the atmosphere in the country should remain cordial, said media coordinator for the event Arun Kumar in a statement.