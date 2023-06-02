 RSS leader Jayant Sahasrabudhe passes away at 66, funeral to take place in Mumbai
At the Bangalore convention in 2018, Jayant Sahasrabuddhe was elected as the National Organisation Minister of Vigyan Bharti after serving as a devoted volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a pracharak.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Jayant Sahasrabuddhe | Twitter

The National Organisation Minister of Vigyan Bharti and a campaigner for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Jayant Sahasrabudhe, passed away early on Friday, June 2 at age 66. Madhya Pradesh officials tweeted their condolences on Jayant Sahastrabuddhe's passing.

Madhya Pradesh CM and others express grief over his passing

Expressing grief over his passing, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, took to Twitter to say that he was someone who gave a new direction to India's scientific tradition and was completely devoted to India's society and the nation at large. He then prayed to God to give him a place by his feet in heaven

The Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh also expressed his sorrow and prayed to God for his soul to rest in peace and for strength to his family members in this difficult time.

To be laid to rest at Shivaji Park today

Jayant Sahasrabudhe was being treated for some time at a hospital in Delhi after meeting with an accident earlier. His remains are at Yashvant Bhavan and the funeral procession will start at 6 pm today to Shivaji Park in Mumbai where the final funeral rites will be conducted.

