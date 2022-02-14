'RSS khaki half pant should also be banned, that is also obscene': Congress' Ajoy Kumar takes dig at Nitin Gadkari over Hijab row; watch video

Amid the ongoing row errupted over Hijab ban in Karnataka, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar took a dig at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari saying that the Khaki pant of Rashtriya Swayam Sangh (RSS) as a part of uniform that the Union Minister wears is obscene.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, at a press conference in Agartala on February 13 , Ajoy Kumar hit out at the senior BJP leader saying, "“When union minister Nitin Gadkari wears a half pant, that too is obscene and should be banned. When the old men of RSS wear half pants, that is obscene. We should be saved from that also,” Kumar said.

“We don’t tell Nitin Gadkari ji to not wear half pants, but it definitely doesn’t look good on him. What you wear and what you do is a personal choice. Only Congress understands that. We cannot force someone to follow the decisions,” Kumar added.

The Congress leader's remarks on Nitin Gadkari come days after the latter cited a song from his RSS days to invoke communal harmony and said “small incidents” like the hijab controversy in Karnataka were “not good for the society”.

Gadkari in an interview to a news channel said his suggestion would be to respect all religions and people of different creed and sex.

#WATCH | Speaking on #HijabRow, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, in Agartala, said, "Every rule is only for girls. The khaki half pant (RSS uniform) that Gadkari Ji wears should also be banned because that is also obscene. But we don't ask Gadkari Ji not to wear it." (13.02) pic.twitter.com/0PVPuY9BvE — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

“Some people go to masjid, some go to mandir, some to gurdwara; I always remember the song in the RSS – ‘Sanskruti sab ki ek chirantana, purakhe jiske Hindu hain, virat sagar samaj apna, hum sab iske bindu hain’. We are all part and parcel of one society, one parivar and we should respect every religion and make religious harmony in the society,” said the senior BJP leader.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the girl students seeking permission to wear the hijab told the Karnataka High Court today said the government can't restrict fundamental rights in the garb of maintaining public order.

During the hearing on Monday, senior advocate Devdatt Kamat told the bench of Chief Justice Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin that the College Development Committee (CDC) has no legal statutory basis to frame rules on uniforms.

"The government's decision in this regard shows lack of wisdom and a legislator heading the committee will decide on fundamental rights. It is not legal to restrict the wearing of hijab," he argued.

The hijab row which started last month in Udupi Pre-University College by six girl students, has snowballed into a major crisis in the state and has hit international attention too.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:49 PM IST