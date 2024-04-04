RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's 3- Day Visit To Gujarat Amid Ongoing Political Tension In BJP

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | File Photo

Political tensions within the Gujarat BJP have reached a crescendo with the impending visit of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Against the backdrop of escalating factionalism, particularly in constituencies like Vadodara and Bharuch, Bhagwat's visit assumes significance, with speculations rife about its potential impact on the ongoing political bickering.

Vijay Thaker Announces Details Of Mohan Bhagwat's 3- Day Visit

Vijay Thaker, RSS Gujarat Prant Prachar Pramukh, announced the details of Bhagwat's three-day visit to Gujarat, scheduled from 6th to 8th April. Bhagwat is slated to arrive in Vadodara on Saturday, 6th April, where he will engage in an interaction session with intellectuals in Bharuch from 3:30 to 6:00 pm.

On 7th April, Bhagwat will visit the Dutt Mandir at Garudeshwar for darshan in the morning. Subsequently, he will convene another meeting with intellectuals in Vadodara during the afternoon session from 3:30 to 6:00 pm. Later, he will proceed to Karnavati for an overnight stay, departing from Karnavati on the morning of 8th April.

The timing of Bhagwat's visit assumes significance against the backdrop of escalating tensions within the Gujarat BJP, particularly concerning the ongoing factionalism in constituencies like Vadodara and Bharuch. The recent protests by the Kshatriya community against Union Minister Parshottam Rupala have further heightened political tensions, adding to the complexity of the situation.

The visit is expected to serve as a platform for Bhagwat to engage with key stakeholders and address the simmering discontent within the party ranks. With the Gujarat BJP grappling with internal dissent and the looming specter of electoral battles, Bhagwat's visit holds the potential to offer strategic insights and guidance to navigate through the turbulent political waters.

Anticipated Impact Of Mohan Bhagwat's Visit In Gujarat

Moreover, Bhagwat's interactions with intellectuals and community leaders are anticipated to provide a forum for dialogue and reconciliation, fostering unity and cohesion within the party. The RSS chief's visit comes at a critical juncture, offering an opportunity for introspection and course correction amidst the prevailing political turmoil.

As the countdown to Bhagwat's visit begins, all eyes are on Gujarat, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting the outcome of the deliberations and discussions that will unfold during the three-day visit. The visit is poised to shape the trajectory of Gujarat's political landscape in the days to come, heralding a potential turning point in the ongoing political saga within the BJP.