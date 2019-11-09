RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to be in Delhi when Ayodhya verdict comes in

For the last 10 days, the top leaders of the Sangh have been camping at the 'Udasin Ashram' in Delhi, to deliberate over the court's impending verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue pending since 1949.

Several meetings are being organised by the top leadership of the Sangh to maintain communal harmony across the country.Sources said RSS' Saha Sarkaryavaha Krishna Gopal has been holding coordination meetings with Muslim intellectuals.

Peace and coordination committee meetings are being held by the RSS at various places.Sangh members are also meeting the officials of Muslim bodies to create an atmosphere of harmony ahead and after the verdict.