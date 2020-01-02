RSS against Chinese firm in 5G trials

New Delhi: RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch has written to Prime Minister Modi against the government's decision on Monday to allow Huawei, a Chinese firm, in the 5G mobile trials, warning that its presence "in our telecommuncation networks would compromise our national security."

It drew the PM's attention to several countries, including the United States, banning this Chinese company suspected to allegedly indulge in stealing military and technology secrets.

The letter signed by SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan sought an immediate restriction to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd and other Chinese companies from operating in the Indian market and conducting 5G trials." Some of these companies are trying to enter through the mobile companies operating in India, he alleged. Prasad had said "5G trials will be done with all vendors and operators."

The SJM expressed "concern and disappointment" over Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad-headed Telecommunication department entertaining Huawei despite its bad track record. It shared concern over "national security and privacy issues of our fellow countrymen."

He notes that "misinformation was being deliberately floated with cohesion of some bureaucrats that India doesn't have pool of talent to provide 5G and 6G solutions."

"This is not true. In fact, there are series of entrepreneurs working extensively on this. An Indian company has even patented their 6G concept in the US. At this stage, these entrepreneurs need patronage of the government."