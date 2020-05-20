RSS-affiliated trade union holds protest against relaxation of labour laws during Coronavirus-induced lockdown

After different states in India went all out to relax labour laws, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), called for a massive protest on May 20 (today). This protest witnessed a good response all across the country, the trade union claimed.

After the protest, the District units and Industrial Federations have sent memorandums to the President of India on labour law changes and local administrations on other issues. “Around 450 district units will send memorandums today.” The memorandums sent to the President of India requests him to negate the Anti-Labour Acts of the state governments.