RSS-affiliated trade union holds protest against relaxation of labour laws during Coronavirus-induced lockdown

After different states in India went all out to relax labour laws, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), called for a massive protest on May 20 (today). This protest witnessed a good response all across the country, the trade union claimed.
After the protest, the District units and Industrial Federations have sent memorandums to the President of India on labour law changes and local administrations on other issues. “Around 450 district units will send memorandums today.” The memorandums sent to the President of India requests him to negate the Anti-Labour Acts of the state governments.
The protest is against: Not making available proper facilities for migrant labourers; non-payment of wages for Lockdown period; irregularities in providing COVID-19 benefits; not making travel arrangement for migrant labourers to return home states; job losses increasing working hours from 8-12 hours; unilateral changes in labour laws in 14 states and against privatisation.
While thousands of BMS activists started demonstrations on the roads, rooftops, in front of houses, before government offices and other places, they saw to it that social distancing is maintained. The protest demonstration was held in various parts of India other than the main cities. The Uranium Mines workers in Jaduguda (Jharkhand) protested in the pouring rain. The copper mine worker of Malajkhand (MP); workers in entire coal belt; marine fish workers of Kerala; migrant labour in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, and Odisha; electricity employees of Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan; NHM workers of Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir; Beedi workers of Telangana; Industrial workers of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi; many PSU workers; defence employees and railway employees; construction workers in Kalahandi (Odisha); insurance workers in Hubli (Karnataka), steel workers in Burnpur (Bihar), plantation workers in Assam participated.