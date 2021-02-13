Rs3,113 crore for 5 states as disaster relief

New Delhi

A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday approved Rs3,113 crore to 5 states that faced natural disasters and pest attacks in 2020.

The states and union territory that will get the additional central assistance from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh, a home ministry statement said.

The committee, under the chairmanship of the home minister, has approved the additional central assistance to the 5 states and UT, which were affected by floods, cyclones (Nivar and Burevi) and pest attack during 2020.

Andhra will get Rs280.78 crore and Bihar Rs1,255.27 crore for floods during the South-West monsoon.

Tamil Nadu will get Rs63.14 crore for cyclone 'Nivar' and Rs 223.77 crore for cyclone 'Burevi' — a total Rs286.91 crore. The UT of Puducherry will get Rs9.91 crore for cyclone 'Nivar'. Madhya Pradesh will get Rs1,280.18 crore for the pest attack during the Kharif season, the statement said.