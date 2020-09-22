RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh brings tea for 8 suspended MPs who camped overnight at Parliament lawns

New Delhi: The eight MPs suspended for continuing with their protests against farm bills inside the Upper House who had spent the night on the lawns of Parliament in protest had a visitor in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh who arrived with morning tea for them.

Harivansh met the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who had spent the night on the lawns near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. He was seen sitting on the ground and having tea with the MPs.