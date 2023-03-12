RS Chairman Dhankar holds all-party meet for smooth functioning, Opposition highlights several issues

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jag­deep Dhankhar on Sunday held an all-party meeting in New Delhi to ensure smooth functioning of the house. The meeting was held ahead of the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament, which will begin from Monday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, leader of the house Piyush Goyal, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Birendra Prasad Baishya of Asom Gana Parishad, Ram Gopal Yadav of SP, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dr K Keshava Rao of BRS and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge and Dhankhar later had a one-on-one meeting. After the meeting, Kharge asserted the opposition parties want to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and sought discussion in the House on “every burning issue facing the nation”.

Read Also Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankar presses for breach of privilege notice against 12 Opposition MPs