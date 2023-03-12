e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRS Chairman Dhankar holds all-party meet for smooth functioning, Opposition highlights several issues

RS Chairman Dhankar holds all-party meet for smooth functioning, Opposition highlights several issues

The meeting was held ahead of the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament, which will begin from Monday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jag­deep Dhankhar on Sunday held an all-party meeting in New Delhi to ensure smooth functioning of the house. The meeting was held ahead of the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament, which will begin from Monday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, leader of the house Piyush Goyal, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Birendra Prasad Baishya of Asom Gana Parishad, Ram Gopal Yadav of SP, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dr K Keshava Rao of BRS and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge and Dhankhar later had a one-on-one meeting. After the meeting, Kharge asserted the opposition parties want to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and sought discussion in the House on “every burning issue facing the nation”.

Read Also
Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankar presses for breach of privilege notice against 12 Opposition MPs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directs officials to take action against fraud Raj societies

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directs officials to take action against fraud Raj societies

RS Chairman Dhankar holds all-party meet for smooth functioning, Opposition highlights several...

RS Chairman Dhankar holds all-party meet for smooth functioning, Opposition highlights several...

Sanjivani Credit Co-operative scam: Rajasthan CM assures strict action against fraud societies

Sanjivani Credit Co-operative scam: Rajasthan CM assures strict action against fraud societies

West Bengal: Agitating government employees ‘firm’ on hunger strike over DA issue

West Bengal: Agitating government employees ‘firm’ on hunger strike over DA issue

Don’t let people of Bengal suffer like Kashmiri pandits: Anupam Kher

Don’t let people of Bengal suffer like Kashmiri pandits: Anupam Kher