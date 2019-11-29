Rs 9,046 crore earmarked for 'Poshan Abhiyan' for children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mother

"To ensure a holistic approach, all 37 states and union territories and districts have been covered. The goal of 'POSHAN Abhiyaan' is to achieve improvement in nutritional status of children from 0-6 years, adoloscent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in a time-bound manner during three years with fixed targets," she said.

Irani said Anganwadi services under umbrella Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) is a centrally-sponsored scheme in which Government of India issues guidelines, releases funds and monitors the scheme.

"The funds are allocated to states/UTs on the basis of annual programme implementation plan (APIP) submitted by respective states/UTs," she said.

The minister said funds are released for implementation of the scheme on quarterly basis after considering Utilisation Certificates (UCs) and statement of expenditure.