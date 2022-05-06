Rs 25 crore cash seized till now by ED from premises linked to Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal; watch video

The ED on Friday conducted raids at multiple premises, including that of Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal and her family, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state during 2008-11, officials said.
Till now, the agency has seized a total of Rs 25 crore in cash from two premises that were linked to Singhal.
Singhal is a 2000 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and was posted as the deputy commissioner in Khunti district earlier.
#Watch | ED raid at a location linked to Jharkhand Mines & Geology Department Secretary Pooja Singhal#PoojaSinghal #Jharkhand #ED #Raid #IAS #ED #Raid #Politics #JharkhandNews #Mining #Lease #LatestNews pic.twitter.com/kePYaQ5Tjj— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 6, 2022
