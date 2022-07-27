Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee

Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita MukherjeeMukherjee |

Kolkata: Following the quizzing of TMC minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided at least five properties of the latter including her ancestral house at Belghoria near Kolkata where nearly Rs 30 crore cash and three kg gold bars and several silver coins, property deeds and CDs were recovered. The counting is still going on at the time of reporting.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that his and his party’s head sunk in shame seeing this kind of recovery.

“What is difficult to understand, not for once did Chatterjee, on ethical grounds, have said he is innocent. How come such an amount of money came and from where it came, is astonishing. Nine years back despite atrocities of police when I was arrested, I have said that I am innocent as I knew I didn’t do anything wrong,” said Ghosh.

After 12 deeds were recovered from TMC minister and party’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee’s house, ED also raided the building named ‘Ichhe’ at Rajdanga as according to the deeds, recovered a company 'Ichhe Entertainment' was found where Arpita is the director.

According to the ED sources, though the building is given to social functions, more details have to be ascertained.

“The company is registered under one Kalyan Dhar who is also the joint director of the company. Dhar is the driver of Arpita and said that he was not aware that he is also a director of the company,” said the ED sources.

The central agency sources also mentioned that they have noticed that regular calls used to be made from a particular number and also that they cannot disclose the number as the probe is on.

“So far, we have learnt a total of 14 properties registered under either Chatterjee or Arpita’s name and some joint properties. During the investigation, Arpita had said that Chatterjee had used her houses as a ‘mini bank’. We are also trying to decode the code language used in the black diary by August 3,” mentioned the ED sources.

The ED sources also mentioned that they have also had some connection with ponzi scams and also that whether Chatterjee had connection with Pincon ponzi scam is being investigated.

Meanwhile, former president of SSC recruitment board Manik Bhattacharya was also quizzed by ED on Wednesday and his statements will be matched with Partha Chatterjee.

Earlier this day, both Chatterjee and Arpita were taken to ESI hospital for medical checkup as instructed by Calcutta High Court.

It may be noted that a new team of ED will come to Kolkata from the national capital.