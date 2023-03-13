RRR Oscar win: Piyush Goyal hails PM Modi, gives him credit for nominating RRR scriptwriter to Rajya Sabha

Administrator

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Nominating RRR scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad to Rajya Sabha.

The Union Minister's remarks came after the film won an Oscar for the best original song. K V Vijayendra Prasad is the father of director SS Rajamouli and has written the script for RRR.

"Prime Minister Modi ji recognised KV Vijayendra Prasad's greatness"

In a post on social media, Goyal said, "Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, the scriptwriter of the film RRR, Is one of the several exceptional people whom the Prime Minister nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022. The scriptwriter from Andhra Pradesh has been associated with the creative world for decades. Last year, Prime Minister Modi ji recognised his greatness and said 'his works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally.' Today, the global spotlight is on 'RRR' for winning an Oscar for the original song 'Naatu Naatu.”

"This is a global endorsement of the Prime Minister’s choice.”

Prasad was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in 2022.

Piyush also mentioned other "illustrious" nominated members of the Rajya Sabha which includes llaiyaraaja, P.T. Usha, among others.