 RRR Oscar win: Piyush Goyal hails PM Modi, gives him credit for nominating RRR scriptwriter to Rajya Sabha
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRRR Oscar win: Piyush Goyal hails PM Modi, gives him credit for nominating RRR scriptwriter to Rajya Sabha

RRR Oscar win: Piyush Goyal hails PM Modi, gives him credit for nominating RRR scriptwriter to Rajya Sabha

"This is a global endorsement of the Prime Minister’s choice.”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Administrator

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Nominating RRR scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad to Rajya Sabha.

The Union Minister's remarks came after the film won an Oscar for the best original song. K V Vijayendra Prasad is the father of director SS Rajamouli and has written the script for RRR.

"Prime Minister Modi ji recognised KV Vijayendra Prasad's greatness"

In a post on social media, Goyal said, "Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, the scriptwriter of the film RRR, Is one of the several exceptional people whom the Prime Minister nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022. The scriptwriter from Andhra Pradesh has been associated with the creative world for decades. Last year, Prime Minister Modi ji recognised his greatness and said 'his works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally.' Today, the global spotlight is on 'RRR' for winning an Oscar for the original song 'Naatu Naatu.”

"This is a global endorsement of the Prime Minister’s choice.”

Prasad was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in 2022. 

Piyush also mentioned other "illustrious" nominated members of the Rajya Sabha which includes llaiyaraaja, P.T. Usha, among others.

Read Also
Oscars 2023: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, other celebs hail RRR, The Elephant...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ruckus in Chhattisgarh assembly over ₹7 Cr DMF scam

Ruckus in Chhattisgarh assembly over ₹7 Cr DMF scam

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned over ruckus on Rahul’s democracy remarks in UK

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned over ruckus on Rahul’s democracy remarks in UK

RRR Oscar win: Piyush Goyal hails PM Modi, gives him credit for nominating RRR scriptwriter to Rajya...

RRR Oscar win: Piyush Goyal hails PM Modi, gives him credit for nominating RRR scriptwriter to Rajya...

Telangana 'MLA Poaching' Case: Supreme Court halts CBI probe into BJP's role

Telangana 'MLA Poaching' Case: Supreme Court halts CBI probe into BJP's role

Tiranga Yatra: AAP arrives with its broom to Rajasthan, says 'third option has come'

Tiranga Yatra: AAP arrives with its broom to Rajasthan, says 'third option has come'