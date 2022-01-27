RRB-NTPC Exam protests: Khan sir, 5 other booked for inciting violence in Bihar

Patna: An FIR has been lodged against YouTuber Khan Sir and five more teachers for inciting violence over controversy surrounding the tests conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC)Patna over RRB-NTPC Result row.

Khan Sir, who provides coaching for competitive examinations, has been accused of inciting violence during a protest in Patna on Monday.

The FIR has been registered at Patrakaar Nagar police station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR states that, on the basis of these statements and video clippings accessed by the police, it is evident that "agitating students along with coaching institute owners plotted a conspiracy to carry out large-scale violence in Patna to threaten law and order".

The job aspirants blocked the New Delhi-Kolkata main railway tracks and some others protested in Bihar's Arrah and Sharif Railway station. The protesters also allegedly set a train on fire in Arrah.

Meanwhile, amid the videos going viral on social media, six policemen -- one inspector, two sub-inspectors, and three constables have been suspended for using force unnecessarily in Prayagraj, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar

Apart from Khan Sir, an FIR has been registered against a few other coaching centres and more than 400 unidentified persons. They have been accused of orchestrating violence and damaging government property at Rajendra Nagar railway terminal and Bhikna Pahadi on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, in view of the students' agitation regarding alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board exam, the Railway Ministry has decided to suspend both the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests scheduled to be held on February 15 and February 23, stated the Railway Ministry.

Terming the committee formed by the Union Railway Ministry to look into the concerns raised by the aspirants of alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results as a "hoax", student union AISA and other youth organizations have called for "Bihar bandh" on Friday and refused to bog down despite the formation of the committee.

