RR Patil Death Anniversary: All you need to know about the Former Maharashtra Home Minister

RR Patil

Raosaheb Ramrao Patil was an Indian politician from the state of Maharashtra. From 1991 to 2015, he was a member of the Tasgaon Vidhan Sabha constituency.

One of Maharashtra's most respected politicians, Patil was also known as 'Mr Clean' in political circles due to cleanliness awareness initiatives such as "Gadage Baba Swachata Abhiyan" and "Tantamukt Gaon."

He belonged to the Nationalist Congress Party and was a pivotal figure in modern Maharashtra.

After the Congress-NCP alliance won the Maharashtra assembly election in 2009, he became the state's second Home Minister.

Patil served in the Sangli Zillah Parishad from 1979 to 1990, representing the Savlaj constituency, before being elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1990, 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014. In 1996-97 and 1998-99, he was the Congress Party's Chief Whip in the assembly, as well as the chairman of the assembly's public accounts committee.

Following the 1999 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, he was appointed Rural Development Minister in the Congress-NCP coalition government in October 1999. On December 25, 2003, he was appointed as Maharashtra's Home Minister. After taking over the Home Ministry, he also sought guardianship of the naxal-infested district of Gadchiroli.

His comments following the November 2008 Mumbai attacks, when he was Maharashtra Home Minister, drew harsh criticism for downplaying the gravity of the situation. Sources close to him have claimed that his remarks were taken out of context and that he did not intend to downplay the heinous attack.

Patil died at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre on February 16 after a long fight with oral cancer.

