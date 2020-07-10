RPSC Main Result 2018: TSP and Non-TSP posts results available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check here for details

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result RAS Mains Exam Results 2018 yesterday.
The students who had appeared for the mains exam can check their results for the TSP and Non-TSP posts at - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/results
Steps to check the result:
Go to the link that reads Rajasthan Subordinate Services Mains result 2018
Click on the link to download the PDF of the result
Search for your roll number in they PDF
As per a report published by Careers 360, a total of 2,000 candidates have been qualified for the personality and viva-voce test. Of the total, 57 candidates have been selected in the TSP posts exam and 1,953 have been selected in the non-TSP posts exam.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)