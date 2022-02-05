RPI(A) not to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, extends support to Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: After preparation of few months to contest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Maharashtra-based Republican Party of India (RPI)-Athawale has decided stay away.

RPI-Athawale which is a part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had demanded few seats in UP assembly polls to contest. The party chief and union minister Ramdas Athawale had held several rounds of meeting in this regard with the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well as top BJP leaders. After being denied by BJP, the RPI Athawale has finally decided not to contest UP Polls.

On Saturday, the RPI Chief Athawale said that his party is in alliance with BJP since 2014. He said that Narendra Modi has great respect for the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar and has been working to strengthen it. Athawale said that RPI has written a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda that it would not contest on a single seat in UP. He said that RPI would give its full support to BJP in UP. However, RPI Chief said that his party was ready to contest on at least 50 seats in UP but now it has decided to give full support to CM Yogi. He said that RPI workers would get due respect if the BJP forms government in UP again. Without naming Shiv Sena, he said that there are certain forces in Mumbai, which want north Indians out but his party is against any such move.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 06:05 PM IST