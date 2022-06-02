e-Paper Get App

RPF rescues 150 women during pan India drive 'Operation Mahila Suraksha'

Over 7,000 persons arrested for traveling unauthorizedly in coaches reserved for women

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 01:30 PM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

The safety and security of women have always been paramount to the Indian Railways. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and frontline railway staff are relentlessly working to ensure safe and secure travel of women over the Indian railways.

Dedicated to this objective of women's security a pan India drive "Operation Mahila Suraksha" was launched from May 3 to May 31, 2022.

During this drive, RPF has arrested more than 7,000 persons who were traveling unauthorizedly in the coaches reserved for women. RPF also rescued 150 women from becoming victims of human trafficking.

With an objective of providing enhanced safety and security to lady passengers travelling by trains for their entire journey a pan India initiative "Meri Saheli" is also operational. 283 teams (covering 223 stations) of trained mahila officers and personnel with an average total deployment of 1125 lady RPF personnel per day, are deployed across the Indian railways who interacted with more than 2 Lakh 25 thousand ladies during this period and provided them end to end security.

Train escort duties with mixed composition of male and female RPF personnel were also widely deployed during this period. Mixed escort duties have commenced few months back and are getting a positive feedback.

To educate the rail users regarding their safety and Dos and Don'ts during their journey, 5742 awareness campaigns were organized. During this month long operation, RPF personnel risked their own life to save the life of 10 ladies who had slipped while boarding/ deboarding the moving train and were likely to get run over by the moving train.

article-image

